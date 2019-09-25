Megastar-host Amitabh Bachchan begins tonight’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 11 with rollover contestant National Level Archer Divya Adlakha. She is preparing to represent India in the Commonwealth Games. Her father motivated her to join sports, as he himself was a badminton coach. He instilled in her the value of fitness when she used to accompany him to his coaching sessions.

Today’s expert of the day is Saeed Ansari.

Check out the toughest question from today’s episode:

Which country has only woman prime minister so far?

Answer: Pakistan – Benazir Bhutto

Name the Oscar-winning documentary in which the people shown in the video were featured

Period. End of sentence

How did Gulshan Grover constantly refer to himself while playing Kesariya Vilaytti in Ram Lakhan

Badman

Divya counsels kids who have been victims of bullying from India and abroad and contact her through a social media page called ‘Humdard’.

Which 2 nations share a common border?

Bangladesh-Myanmar

Divya secured a government during the 2nd year of college through a zonal archery match trials and has won many awards, scholarships and medals in various archery competitions. She aspires to be a social worker and a counselor. Therefore, she is pursuing an M.Sc. in spiritual counseling and emotional health, from the Annamalai Univesity. She also wants to pursue M.Sc. in Yoga.