Pandit Hari Om Sharma is the rollover contestant and will continue to play the game. He is a priest from Deori, MP. Currently, he stays in Indore and has been a pujari at the Shri Ram temple and the Durga temple. Today’s expert is Rajdeep Sardesai.

Check out the toughest question from today’s episode:

50 years of which event in human history was celebrated on 20th July 2019?

Answer: Man on the moon

Unfortunately, Panditji gave the wrong answer. He wins Rs 10,000 only.

Amitabh Bachchan starts the fastest fingers first. Ashwini Bhosale from Kalyan (Maharashtra), makes it to the hot seat. She is a tuition teacher originally from Nashik. She teaches all the subjects to the students of the 4th and 5th classes. She is married and has a son. If she wins on KBC, she would open her own primary school, secure her son’s future.

How are noodles, burgers, pizza and french fries categorized?

Fast food

Goddess Saraswati is specially worshipped on which occasion?

Vasant Panchami

Which has the highest value?

100-1

Ashwini Bhosale had an arrange marriage but her husband does not encourage her in doing anything. She wants to prove her capabilities and intelligence to him. She is very close to her father and who has always supported her. She says, whatever she wants to do her father always says, “Do whatever you want to do, I am with you”.