Arpita Yadav, a special educator, from Jaipur is the latest contestant to take over the hot seat in tonight’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. In the last night’s episode of KBC 11, Arpita won Rs 6,40,000 so far. She has exhausted all her lifelines but will continue playing today.

Arpita and Amitabh talk about her son’s disability and asks her to pen down her concerns in a letter and promises to work upon these issues. They move forward to the next set of question.

Here are the questions asked by Amitabh Bachchan to him:

Question: Rajkumari Amrit Kaur, independent India’s first woman Union Cabinet Minister, held which portfolio?

Answer: Health Minister

Arpita decides to quit the game. Congratulations on winning ₹ 640000. Neha Malhotra, an investment banker from Yamuna Nagar, Haryana makes her way to the hot seat. Amitabh Bachchan starts the new game by introducing the expert for the night Chitra Tripathi.

Question: Which of these relationships ‘nanaji’ and ‘mausaji’ share with each other?

Answer: Sasur-Damad

Question: Which of these banks can you not take a personal loan from?

Reserve Bank of India

Question: Dengvaxia is a vaccine that is used to build immunity against which of these diseases?

Answer: Dengue

Question: Which breed of buffalo from Punjab and Haryana is known for their high milk yield is called the black gold?

Answer: Murrah