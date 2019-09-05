The actor-host Amitabh Bachchan begins the new episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, season 11, by introducing the contestant Abhishek Dubey. In the previous night’s episode of KBC 11, Abhishek won Rs. 10,000 and will continue the further round. In today’s episode, the lad discusses about depression and how he delt with it. It was difficult for him as his parents didn’t understand what depression is all about.

Abhishek properly points out how a lack of awareness about depression in our country leads to difficulty for depression patients.

Here are the questions asked by Amitabh Bachchan to him:

Question: Which Premchand story tells the orphan Hamid who stays with grandmother Amina?

Answer: Idgah

Question: Which of these days observed biennially since 2015, in honour of an event that happened in January 1915?

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

Question: Which of the mammals lay eggs?

Answer: Platypus

Question: Which of the following issues in the human body connects two bones?

Answer: Ligament

Question: In which sports does this champion sportsman represent India?

Answer: Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw

Question: What is the name of Chandrayaan 2’s rover?

Answer: Pragyan

Question: Which of these cities became state capital in India before any of the others?

Answer: Shillong

Question: Which Author Called India The Cradle of The Human Race, Birthplace of Human Speech?

Mark Twain

As Abhishek Dubey has exhausted all his lifelines, he quits the show and won Rs, 25,00,000. He played wonderfully and shared an important message with all of us. Well done Abhishek! Balaji Mane from Latur is on the hot seat now. “A flying advertisement is about 40 feet tall and 100 feet long, Flying these banners is no walk in the park there are many dangers that come with the job, Hotseat contestant Balaji is a true daredevil”, tweets Sony TV.

Question: Who, according to tradition, is said to be invisibly present wherever the story of Rama is recited?

Lord Hanuman

Question: Rishabh Pant was in which IPL team in 2019?

Delhi Capitals