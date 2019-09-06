Actor-host Amitabh Bachchan begins the new episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, season 11, by introducing the contestant Balaji Saudagar Mane. He works as a digital and flex banner-pasting worker in a Latur based printing press. He wanted to be a chartered accountant but could not fulfil his dream due to financial issues. The last episode ended with Balaji Mane having won Rs 80,000. He becomes the rollover contestant for today’s episode. He would like to invest the prize money for his children’s future and also wishes to fulfil his dream of becoming a CA by completing his studies.

Here are the questions asked by Amitabh Bachchan to him:

Q. Which country’s flag is this, the world’s only non-quadrilateral national flag?

A. Nepal

Q. Which of these fighter aircraft is not a part of the Indian Air Force?

A. F-16

Q. In the play by poet Kalidasa, King Agnimitra falls in love with which beautiful maiden?

A. Malavika

Q. What was the name of the last king of Burma, who spent his last days in Maharashtra?

A. Thibaw

Q. Mohammed bin Salman, who visited in February 2019, is the crown prince of which country?

A. Saudi Arabia

Q. Which engineering company is named after two Danish entrepreneurs who came to Bombay in 1938 to sell dairy equipment?

A. Larsen & Toubro

Balaji has quit the show and has won Rs 12,50,000.

For the special Karamveer episode, the show hosts Navin Gulia and Deepa Govekar. Navin Gulia is the founder of ‘Apni Duniya Apna Ashiana’ Charitable Trust that works towards the welfare of underprivileged children and his wife Deepa Govekar helps him to manage the trust. He works in Barhana village in Haryana for the prevention of discrimination against the girl child and his charitable trust focuses on their education. Deepa teaches the art of ‘tribal drawing’ at various NGO’s.

Sony TV tweeted, “An ex-army officer, acclaimed author, social worker & record holder in adventure sports – introducing our Karamveer, Navin Gulia. Meet the hero who is known for motivating the youth & helping the underprivileged children. (sic)”

He married Deepa in 2004, who is currently a research fellow with Ministry of Culture on Mandala Art, as she wants to raise awareness about traditional art and craft especially among children.

Navin and Deepa connected on social media. Deepa liked Navin’s positive outlook on life and gradually fell in love. Navin was an army officer. After his schooling in 1991, he joined the National Defence Academy following in the footsteps of his father Mr Narain Singh Gulia, a retired army Colonel and then in 1995 he undertook training at Indian Military Academy in Dehradun.

Q. Which vehicle is colloquially known as ‘Phatphatiya’?

A. Motorcycle

Q. Which fruit grows on vines?

A. Watermelon

Q. What does the ‘I’ stand for in the RTI Act of 2005?

A. Information

Q. Admiral Sushil Kumar, Navy chief from 1998-2001, has written the book “A Prime Minister to Remember” during which PM’s tenure?

A. Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Q. Where in Haryana would you find an Indian Institute of Management?

A. Rohtak

Q. Which former captain of the Indian cricket team shares his first name with the son of Gautam Buddha?

A. Dravid

Navin was treated for two long years in Pune Military hospital for his paralysis. In this time span, he learned to play chess by himself on a chessboard hanging from the bed railing. Despite his critical condition, he completed a Master’s degree in Computer Management and won a local chess competition.

Q. 21 May is observed as Anti-Terrorism Day in India’s because of the assassination of which Prime Minister of India?

A. Rajiv Gandhi

Q. Which place became the first to host Paragliding World Cup 2015 in India?

A. Bir Billing

Q. Who Invented The Electric Telegraph in 1930?

Samuel Morse

Q. Which freedom fighter gave his name as Ram Mohammad Singh Azad?

Udham Singh

