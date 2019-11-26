Tonight’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 opens to megastar-host Amitabh Bachchan begins the episode with roll-over contestant Mansi Joshi. She is a student who hails from Bhuj, Rajasthan, is currently studying in Karnataka. She is in the final year of the MBBS course. Her father loves her a lot but she believes that he is a little overprotective. However, when her relatives were against her choice of a medical career, her father supported her.

Check out the toughest questions from tonight’s episode:

Q. The name of which of these diseases completes the name of Mycobacterium_______ the bacteria that causes it?

A. Tuberculosis

Q. Who was sworn in as the 11th chief minister of his state in the year 2019 after the demise of Manohar Parrikar?

A. Pramod Sawant

She aspired to become a doctor since 8th grade and further decided to become a neurosurgeon when she came to know of her rare condition Trigeminal Neuralgia. Initially, she was interested in music, so she joined music classes to learn it. Her mother wanted her to become a computer engineer, however, Mansi did not desire to do so. Hence, she decided to pursue a career in the medical field as she liked biology.

Q. Who is this scientist? (Image displays on LCD screen)

A. K Sivan

Q. In the Mahabharata, which army did Duryodhan choose at Dwaraka to fight on his side?

A. Narayani Sena

Q. How do we better know the rapper Dilin Nair?

A. Raftaar

She uses the lifeline flip the question and chooses the category ‘Entertainment’

Q. Which is the only one of these Hindi film series which has not been directed by a single director?

A. Race

Q. “The Arabian Nights” stories are told by Shahrazad to which king?

A. Shahryar

Q. Which sports person can be seen in the image, after having won the French Open? (Image displays on LCD screen)

A. Rafael Nadal

Q. Which bovine animal is this? (Image displays on LCD screen)

A. Yak

Q. N R Narayan Murthy, the co-founder of Infosys, is the father-in-law of which British MP?

A. Rishi Sunak

Mansi quits the show and takes home Rs 6,40,000.

Big B rolls out the fastest finger first question and Prashant Kalbende takes on the hot seat. Buzzer rings and tonight’s episode comes to an end.

Stay tuned for the latest updates!