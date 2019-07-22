Akshay Kumar has been winning hearts of many with his performances in his recent releases. The actor was recently seen in Kesari along with Parinneti Chopra. The songs of the films also managed to get thumps up from the audience. One of the most famous songs of the film titled ‘Teri Mitti‘ has crossed the 100-million views mark on YouTube, and singer B Praak and composer Arko Pravo Mukherjee took to social media to express their joy.

B Praak took to Instagram to share a poster of the film featuring Akshay Kumar and captioned it, “First Bollywood song Of mine touches 100-million mark, the biggest anthem of the year. ‘Teri mitti’. Thank you so much guys for this huge love and respect to this song and our team.”

“This most special song is a landmark in our careers and we cannot thank you enough for the utterly overwhelming emotional response to this one,” Arko wrote on Twitter.

Talking about the making of the song, Arko earlier told IANS, “I have never composed such a song. This was my first time in the patriotic genre. I am glad I got an opportunity to pay tribute to the brave soldiers. To compose the song in the right way, we watched a lot of footage of the film. Generally, it does not happen but to bring out true emotions in the song, we had to first study the film.”

Directed by Anurag Singh, Kesari is a period drama which is based on the Battle of Saragarhi, one of the bravest battles India had ever fought. Akshay will next be seen in Good News with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mission Mangal. Parineeti, on the other hand, will soon be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Arjun Kapoor and Jabariya Jodi with Sidharth Malhotra. Other movies in the pipeline are Saina Nehwal’s biopic and multi-starrer Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

(With inputs from IANS)