Celebrating one year of KGF Chapter 1, the makers of upcoming gangster drama KGF: Chapter 2, dropped the first poster of the much-awaited movie starring South sensation Yash in the lead and Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist. Setting fans on a frenzy, Yash even released the poster in multiple languages and the Internet was in for a treat this weekend.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, while Yash promised to “rebuild an empire” on sharing the poster, Sanjay challenged his very resolve saying, “it won’t be easy.” The poster features a dapper Yash with a cigarette in his mouth, helping commoners prop up a pillar in the haze of dust.

Check out KGF Chapter 2’s first poster here:

Marking the onset of his character, Adheera’s journey with the news, Sanjay had earlier amped up the excitement of the fans by sharing the latest update on the poster in his previous post. Sanjay had last featured in a South Indian movie, 21 years ago, in 1998’s release Chandralekha. While that was a small role in Nagarjuna- Ramya Krishna’s movie, Sanjay plays a pivotal role in KGF: Chapter 2.

Starring Yash in the lead, the first part’s narrative follows an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster. The upcoming sequel is said to follow the power struggle between Rocky (Yash) and Adheera (Sanjay). Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the film will also feature Srinidhi Shetty in a lead role. The first installment of the film was also directed by Neel. The upcoming film will release in multiple languages.