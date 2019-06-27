It’s a moment of joy for south Indian actors Yash and Radhika Pandit as they are all set to become parents for the second time. They have taken a beautiful and innovative way to make an announcement. Kannada’s IT couple, Yash and Rashika, took to their social media accounts to make the most unique announcement and who better than their darling seven-months-old daughter Ayra to help them do that. They posted an adorable video of their daughter Ayra sharing excitement about welcoming sibling.

The video starts with, “Hi everyone, Ayra here, you guys won’t believe what I just heard. They said my dad has speed, but this? Wait a min! Is it too early? Or too late to announce? But I am sure you guys will be happy! I am too, my parents are due for baby number two.”

With cute pictures of Ayra wearing a sunglass, the lines continue, “Hold on.. does that mean I have to share my toys? That’s ok..Swag se karenge uska swagat! – Ayra Yash”.

Yash and Radhika got married in December 2016. The duo started their acting career in Ashok Kashyap’s television serial – Nandagokula. They even entered the films together in Shashank’s Moggina Manasu in 2008 and remained good friends for a couple of years. Later on, they married each other in the presence of Family members, relatives and friends. They welcomed their first baby girl Arya on December 2, 2018.



Meanwhile, Yash has geared up with the shooting of KGF: Chapter 2. With the success of part one, fans of the Rocking Star are eagerly looking forward to this one film.