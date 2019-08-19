Actor Priyansh Jora made his Bollywood debut with the comedy-drama “Khandaani Shafakhana” but he didn’t exactly have a comic role in the film. He says he wants to do “Akshay Kumar kind of comedy” roles in films. “My role (in ‘Khandaani Shafakhana’) wasn’t comic and I want to try comedy. Akshay Kumar kind of comedy is on my wishlist which is subtle yet entertaining,” Priyansh said.

“Comedy brings a sense of joy and instils a certain ‘gudgudi’ in people. Since I’ve tasted that with my show ‘Tu Mera Hero’, I’d love to explore a film that can make people laugh,” he added.

On working in “Khandaani Shafakhana”, Priyansh said: “It’s a dream I’ve been seeing for long. To get a film of this scale and of such relevance is what I always dreamt of. So, I’m fortunate and blessed to have got it.”

Khandaani Shafakhana features Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Sharma, and Badshah.

Directed by Shilpi Dasgupta, Khandaani Shafakhana is a comedy film about Baby (Sonakshi) who inherits a sex clinic with the condition that she needs to first run it successfully for a year.