Actor Priyansh Jora made his Bollywood debut with the comedy-drama “Khandaani Shafakhana” but he didn’t exactly have a comic role in the film. He says he wants to do “Akshay Kumar kind of comedy” roles in films. “My role (in ‘Khandaani Shafakhana’) wasn’t comic and I want to try comedy. Akshay Kumar kind of comedy is on my wishlist which is subtle yet entertaining,” Priyansh said.
“Comedy brings a sense of joy and instils a certain ‘gudgudi’ in people. Since I’ve tasted that with my show ‘Tu Mera Hero’, I’d love to explore a film that can make people laugh,” he added.
On working in “Khandaani Shafakhana”, Priyansh said: “It’s a dream I’ve been seeing for long. To get a film of this scale and of such relevance is what I always dreamt of. So, I’m fortunate and blessed to have got it.”
Let's explore Freedom! Let's be free! Let's be Independent for real! Let's be free to express, Free of our own shackles, limitations, hatred for the fellow beings created by the fellow beings. Let's be free individuals of free thoughts! Independent in our absolute approach towards the way we see the world, and not how we are shown!l Let's take this Independence day as an another opportunity to reflect on what are we contributing to make the world a better and a more Independent place to thrive, love and just be! The only limitation that we ought to put now is, that we start this here.. In India! And, then let's forget about the geographical boundaries. #LoveForAll #FreedomForAll #LetsBeBetterHumans #CountriesWillBecomeGreat Time to use the Independence given to us 72 years ago! Now, let's look beyond Religion, War, US Vs Them! Let's be united in freedom! That shall be our contribution to the blessed land we are born in! #HappyIndependenceDay #73rdIndependenceDay
Khandaani Shafakhana features Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Sharma, and Badshah.
Directed by Shilpi Dasgupta, Khandaani Shafakhana is a comedy film about Baby (Sonakshi) who inherits a sex clinic with the condition that she needs to first run it successfully for a year.