Sonakshi Sinha is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Khandaani Shafakhana which also stars Varun Sharma. Sonakshi plays the role of a sexologist who takes over her uncle’s sex clinic after his death. While in the film she is in a mission to break the stigma around sex in mainstream Indian society, she recently revealed that she never discussed sex with her parents.

In an interview with Times of India, she confessed that she discussed it with her peers but never her parents. “The conversation with peers happened very early in life. It’s a natural part of your growing up years in school and college. You become aware of a lot of things because of those open conversations that you have with them. But I’ve never had a conversation around sex with my parents. It just never happened,” said the Dabangg actor.



“Trust me, I’m not the only one. There’s a large population of this country that has not spoken to their parents openly about sex because the subject has a strange awkwardness attached to it. That’s why people seek information outside, when it should be given to them at home. I hope when my parents see this film, they can have that chat with me and then, we will break that wall (laughs!). Only thing is that it’s a few years too late, no?” she added.

Directed by Shilpi Dasgupta, Khandaani Shafakhana will face a clash at the box office with Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra’s Jabariya Jodi on August 2.

Other films in her kitty are Mission Mangal and Bhuj: The Pride of India. Her last film Kalank, where she played the role of Satya Chaudhary, could not perform well at the Box Office. Directed by Abhishek Varman, the film also starred Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur.