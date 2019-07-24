Sonakshi Sinha is leaving no stones unturned in promoting her upcoming film Khandaani Shafakhana which also stars Varun Sharma. Sonakshi plays the role of a sexologist who takes over her uncle’s sex clinic after his death. In the latest promo, Sonakshi is in a mission to break the stigma around sex in mainstream Indian society.

Sonakshi took to Instagram to share a new promo of the film where she is tries to make the people around her talk about the tabooed topic ‘sex.’ Sharing the clip, she captioned it, “Don’t be KHAMOSH anymore… aji #BaatTohKaro! अधिक जानकारी के लिये missed call करें +91 7069588444 पर। #KhandaaniShafakhana.”

The second trailer of the film was released a few days ago and at the trailer launch, Sonakshi revealed about how she got convinced to do the film. She initially hessitated but once the makers discussed the story with her, she was pretty excited.

In January, Sonakshi announced her project by sharing a picture with the film’s team and she captioned it, “Naya din, nayi film… naya kaam… but no naam! First day of shoot today, will tell you the name as soon as we know! Wish us luck”.

Directed by Shilpi Dasgupta, the film will face a clash at the box office with Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra’s Jabariya Jodi on August 2.

Other films in her kitty are Mission Mangal and Bhuj: The Pride of India. Her last film Kalank, where she played the role of Satya Chaudhary, could not perform well at the Box Office. Directed by Abhishek Varman, the film also starred Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur.