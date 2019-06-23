Sonakshi Sinha who is busy with the promotions of her next film, Khandaani Shafakhana, recently changed her Twitter to Baby Bedi, her onscreen name for the film. Sonakshi will be seen playing the role of a sexologist who takes over her uncle’s sex clinic after his death. Her main motto is to break the stigma around sex in mainstream Indian society.

The trailer of the film was released on June 21 where Sonakshi confronts the society on sex-related topics and disorders. Recently, Sonakshi changed her Twitter profile picture as well as her name. In her new profile picture, Sonakshi aces the ‘boss lady’ look. She can be seen dressed in Indian attire and holding a magnifying glass close to her eye.

The trailer stars with Annu Kapoor telling Sonakshi to take over the clinic for six months before it gets sold. Baby, played by Sonakshi Sinha, puts her heart and soul in making people comfortable talking about the tabooed topic ‘sex.’ Rapper Badshah, who is making his Bollywood debut with this film is seen playing the role of a rapper who is one of Baby’s uncle’s customers. Varun Sharma once again returns to make audience laugh their guts out.

Earlier, Sonakshi announced the title of her forthcoming film by sharing a picture with her film’s team on Instagram. Sharing the news, she captioned it, “Kab se pooch rahe hai picture ka naam kya hai? PICTURE KA NAAM MIL GAYA!!! I’m thrilled to announce my film KHANDAANI SHAFAKHANA releasing on 26th July!.”.

In January, Sonakshi announced her project by sharing a picture with the film’s team and she captioned it, “Naya din, nayi film… naya kaam… but no naam! First day of shoot today, will tell you the name as soon as we know! Wish us luck”.

Other films in her kitty are Mission Mangal and Bhuj: The Pride of India. Her last film Kalank, where she played the role of Satya Chaudhary, could not perform well at the Box Office. Directed by Abhishek Varman, the film also starred Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur.