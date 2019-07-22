The makers of Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Sharma, and Badshah starrer Khandaani Shafakhana dropped the second trailer of the film today. Sonakshi plays the role of a sexologist who takes over her uncle’s sex clinic after his death. She tries to break the stigma around sex in mainstream Indian society.

The first trailer of the film was released on June 21. In the second trailer, Sonakshi can be seen frustrated with how things are going in the clinic. Varun Sharma adds his humour and makes the audience laugh. Sonakshi took to her Twitter handle to share the trailer and wrote, “पहली film about sex hai for the whole family, toh with family trailer dekho aur # BaatTohKaro. अधिक जानकारी के लिये missed call करें +91 7069588444 पर। # KhandaaniShafakhana”.

पहली film about sex hai for the whole family, toh with family trailer dekho aur #BaatTohKaro. अधिक जानकारी के लिये missed call करें +91 7069588444 पर। 📞 #KhandaaniShafakhanahttps://t.co/IaE304ru7c — Baby Bedi (@sonakshisinha) July 22, 2019

Earlier, Sonakshi announced the title of her forthcoming film by sharing a picture with her film’s team on Instagram. Sharing the news, she captioned it, “Kab se pooch rahe hai picture ka naam kya hai? PICTURE KA NAAM MIL GAYA!!! I’m thrilled to announce my film KHANDAANI SHAFAKHANA releasing on 26th July!.”.

In January, Sonakshi announced her project by sharing a picture with the film’s team and she captioned it, “Naya din, nayi film… naya kaam… but no naam! First day of shoot today, will tell you the name as soon as we know! Wish us luck”.

Other films in her kitty are Mission Mangal and Bhuj: The Pride of India. Her last film Kalank, where she played the role of Satya Chaudhary, could not perform well at the Box Office. Directed by Abhishek Varman, the film also starred Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur.