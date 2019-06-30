Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani are currently busking on the success of their recent release Kabir Singh. Most of the film’s shooting was done at various colleges of Delhi University and recently, the actor visited one of the colleges under DU and felt nostalgic.

The Lust Stories actor is back in the national capital to shoot for her next film. She took to Instagram to share a picture of Miranda House and captioned it, “Memories… Miranda House college. Had shot here for ‘Kabir Singh’ and now back here for the next one.”.

Kabir Singh is the biggest opener for both Shahid and Kiara. The film has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark, making it the third highest grosser of 2019.

Film and trade analyst shared the news on Twitter and wrote, “ # KabirSingh crosses ₹ 150 cr… Will cross ₹ 175 cr today [Day 10]… Now third highest grosser of 2019, surpassing *lifetime biz* of # Kesari and # TotalDhamaal… Trending better than # Padmaavat in Week 2… [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr, Sat 17.10 cr. Total: ₹ 163.73 cr. India biz.”.

Kabir Singh which also stars Kiara Advani garnered Rs 20.21 crore on day one, becoming the fourth biggest Hindi opener at the box office this year.