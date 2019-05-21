Kiara Advani is gearing up for her next film Kabir Singh where she will be seen with Shahid Kapoor. She has recently wrapped up the first schedule of Shershaah with Sidharth Malhotra. Recently, the actor shared a picture with ‘legit friend’ Sidharth and shared her experience working with the actor.

Kiara, took to her Instagram handle to share pictures with her films team after wrapping up the first schedule. Sharing a picture with Sidharth, she captioned it, “My rumoured boyfriend but legit friend it’s been a pleasure working with you this sched! See you on the next one”.

Earlier this month, Karan Johar shared a poster revealing the film’s details on Instagram and captioned it, “Beginning the journey of #Shershaah soon!

@sidmalhotra @kiaraaliaadvani#VishnuVaradhan #HirooJohar@apoorva1972@shabbirboxwalaofficial #AjayShah#HimanshuGandhi @dharmamovies”.

Kiara’s upcoming film Kabir Singh is a remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy. The trailer had scenes exactly the same as Arjun Reddy. Earlier when asked about the same, Shahid called Arjun and Kabir cousins. He told Mid-Day, “Vijay Deverakonda was spectacular in the film. If you ask me, Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy are cousins; they are not the same person”.

Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda. Both the films have been directed by Sandeep Vanga. The male protagonist in the film finds himself unable to handle his life after his girlfriend marries another man due to family pressure. The film also highlights the issues of mental illness and caste differences. Kabir Singh is set to hit the screens on June 21.