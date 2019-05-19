Making an indelible space in the hearts of fans and Bollywood industry, Kabir Singh star Kiara Advani is here to stay and her latest magazine shoot is a proof of the same. Slaying a little more in every new picture or video that she uploads on her Instagram handle, Kiara recently set temperatures soaring with her latest magazine cover where her sultry looks seemed too hot to handle.

In the shared picture, Kiara can be seen donning a multi-coloured printed crop top with a low neckline and full sleeves paired with a blue and white chequered skirt. Sporting a rosy makeup, Kiara ran a hand through her hair and struck a sensuous pose which set fans drooling and instantly garnered close to 5 lakh likes on the picture. The post was simply captioned with a candy emoji and Kiara looked nothing less.

View this post on Instagram 🍭 A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on May 18, 2019 at 3:57am PDT

For the uninitiated, she made her acting debut with a Telugu film titled Bharat Ane Nenu (2018). Recently the actor bagged Best Find of Year at Zee Cine Awards Telugu for her performance. Not only in the southern film industry but Kiara also surprised netizens in 2018 with a commendable performance in Netflix’s anthology Lust Stories. Her bold performance in the film won her a lot of accolades.

On the professional front, the actress will next be seen in Good News and Kabir Singh. She has also been finalised as the lead opposite Akshay in Laxmmi Bomb which is the remake of Tamil horror film Kanchana.

Apart from these, Kiara will be seen sharing screen space with Sidharth Malhotra for the very first time in Karan Johar’s Shershaah.