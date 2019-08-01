Kabir Singh actor Kiara Advani turned 27 on July 31 and celebrated her birthday with family and friends. She threw a birthday bash, which was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood. Kiara looked hot and sexy diva in a white ensemble top and skirt. She completed her look with a white cross shoulder bum bag and its absolutely LIT. The pictures have gone viral within a few minutes of the upload as she is the best dressed on her birthday. Kiara opts for nude makeup and a golden choker with hair straightened.

Kiara Advani’s birthday party was attended by her friends from Bollywood. Karan Johar marked his presence with designer Manish Malhotra in the party. Both the men looked very dapper in their outfits.

She was in all smiles when she met her co-star Shahid Kapoor.

Kiara was also seen with rumored boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani looked happy and bubbly as she posed with her parents.

Soon to be married Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra at Kiara’s birthday bash

Athiya Shetty looked pretty in a floral outfit as she attends the party

Kiara Advani is currently enjoying the success of her latest release Kabir Singh. Talking about rest of the projects, Kiara has also wrapped up the shooting for the Vikram Batra biopic titled Shershaah opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She will be seen opposite Diljit Dosanjh in Dharma Productions’ Good News. She has also bagged Laxmmi Bomb with Akshay Kumar. Apart from this, she will be seen in Netflix original film, Guilty.