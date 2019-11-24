Bollywood Kiara Advani has no stopping after her latest film Kabir Singh minted Rs 280 crore at the box office. She is considered one of the most promising and popular Gen-Y actor in the industry. However, her journey was nothing less than a struggle but she managed to make her mark. Recently, she spoke to Pinkvilla about her share of struggles and the low phase of her career.

During the interview, she reveals that she knew Salman but nothing came easy for her. She also said that Akshay Kumar has mentored her for her debut film Fuggly, which the superstar had produced.

Talking about her struggles, she said, “A lot of people think Dhoni was my first film but it was Fugly that came a year before Dhoni. That was the lowest point in my career where I thought, ‘Will I even get a second chance? What will happen to my career? Will I get another opportunity?’ I know people think that I know Salman sir and so and so, it must be easy. It wasn’t.”

She further said that she can see the world around her change 180 degrees. She added, “There were people who I met during auditions who didn’t want to meet me are the same ones who are offering me films right now.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, she will be seen in has wrapped up the shooting for the Vikram Batra biopic titled Shershaah opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She has been roped in to star opposite Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. She joins hands with Akshay Kumar in Laxmmi Bomb which is a horror-comedy that is based on Tamil horror film Kanchana: Muni 2. Apart from this, she will be seen in Netflix original film, Guilty.