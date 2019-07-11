Kiara Advani is in the best phase of her life – all thanks to Kabir Singh’s box office collection. The actor, who recently shared the first look of her upcoming project Guilty, took to Instagram to share a throwback video of the first day of the shoot with Karan Johar. The filmmaker had earlier worked with Kiara for a segment in the Netflix anthology film Lust Stories.

In the video clip, Karan Johar can be seen cutting a cake to start the project. He gives a slice to Kiara to celebrate Guilty. While sharing the video, “#ThrowbackThursday to the first day of shoot for #Guilty and now we are midway through the shoot 📽 @ruchinarain @karanjohar@apoorva1972 @dharmaticent ❤️”.

Watch the video here:

While sharing the first look of Kiara Advani in Guilty, Karan Johar took to his social media handles and wrote, “I feel so proud of you @kiaraaliaadvani ! A super journey from lust to intense love to now hipster and forceful !!! Here’s announcing @dharmaticent’s first feature for @netflix_in GUILTY ! Directed by @ruchinarain! Gratitude to NETFLIX for being a rockstar platform and always on fleek with the times! And to the rocking force who bears all my creative tantrums and silently rocks and rules the motions! @apoorva1972 and to the constantly ticking solid mind of @somenmishra who heads our fictional development at @dharmaticent ! Our journey into the digital domain begins! May the force of good content always empower and bless us! And let’s end by saying! @kiaraaliaadvani you go girl!!!!”

Guilty will be directed by Ruchika Narain.