Actor Kiara Advani is making the temperatures rise with her latest hot look. Making fans ogle over her latest pictures, she has taken to Instagram to share photos making a fashion statement. In the photos, she can be seen donning a one-shoulder sleeve neon coloured jumpsuit and looks stunning, as ever. She completed her look with sunglasses, subtle makeup and a dash of nude lipstick. Letting her tresses fall back, she completed her look with heels.

The pictures are going insanely viral on social media and haVE fetched over three lakh views within a few hours. She is considered one of the most promising and popular Gen-Y actors in the industry.

Take a look at the photos here:

Earlier, she has shared an array of pictures in a denim jumpsuit teamed up with a belt around her wrist. She paired up her look with subtle makeup, a pair of hoops and hair styled in a ponytail. Sharing the post, she wrote, “The village it takes for a look like this- @lakshmilehr @makeupbylekha @aasifahmedofficial @esseclothing @trufflecollectionindia @shoplune @misho_designs @shikha298 @makeupbysalonij @25.harshad. (sic)”



On the professional front, Kiara is gearing up for the release of her laughter riot, Good Newwz, featuring her alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Diljit Dosanjh. The film is directed by Raj Mehta who is making his directorial debut and is produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions.

Apart from this, Kiara has wrapped up shooting for the Vikram Batra biopic titled Shershaah opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She has been roped in to star opposite Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. She joins hands with Akshay Kumar again in Laxmmi Bomb which is a horror-comedy that is based on Tamil horror film Kanchana: Muni 2. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Netflix original film, Guilty.