Kiku Sharda, who plays the role of Achcha Yadav in The Kapil Sharma Show, has been accused of cheating by Bollywood art director Nitin Kulkarni of cheating him for Rs 50.70 lakh. As per the reports, Kulkarni has complained against Kiku and six other people who are associated with a charitable trust called The Mumbai Fest.

In the complaint, the director has alleged that Kiku was hired to design the set of a three-day-fest last year, organised at the MMRDA ground in BKC, for which he was given a cheque of the aforesaid amount, which in the end bounced. Kiku is the promoter of the trust and is now denying any involvement with the trust. Kiku says that he has no connection with the organisation.

A police officer was quoted as saying, “The dispute arose between the two parties due to some miscommunication about the due amount. After receiving a complaint we have registered an FIR and our probe is on. We will verify the claims made by both sides.”

Apparently, Kiku’s father is the secretary of the trust and has denied any involvement in the case.

However, the comedian refuted the allegations levelled against him as he has also given a statement that his name has been dragged for no reason. He said, “I just attended the event like other celebrities did and I am not a member or a trustee of Mumbai Fest though my father is the secretary. My name has been dragged into this for no reason.”

Kiku Sharda has also performed the role of Laccha and Palak from The Kapil Sharma Show.