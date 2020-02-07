Filmmaker Anurag Basu has been planning a biopic on music legend Kishore Kumar for about good long years now. The filmmaker is keen on having Ranbir Kapoor essay the role of the legend as they have collaborated earlier for Barfi and Jagga Jasoos. In an interview, Anurag has revealed that Kishore Kumar Biopic will happen for sure soon with Ranbir Kapoor.

The Ludo director has further said that it depends on Ranbir’s availability and dates. Anurag further mentioned that Ranbir will be his first choice for the project.

Basu’s film is delayed for a long time now and insists that the film is not shelved and although he’s not sure with whom, he may continue with the project with someone else if Ranbir can’t provide dates this year. In earlier interviews with PTI, Anurag said, ”I don’t know with whom I will make the film and when exactly. After Sanjay Dutt biopic, Ranbir will be busy with another film, [Ayan Mukerji’s] ‘Dragon’. I don’t want to wait for too long for my [much-delayed] film, so if Ranbir can’t give dates this year, I will go with someone else”.

Talking about Anurag, he started his film career with thrillers like Saaya, Kuch Toh Hai and Murder but he hit the bull’s eye with Gangster and followed its success with Life in a…Metro. The director says he is going slow with his film career because he feels he has worked hard during his initial days. He is currently busy with his film Ludo. It features Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles.

Ranbir Kapoor is busy shooting for Brahmastra. He will play Shiva and Alia plays a character called Isha in the film. The film also Amitabh, Mouni Roy, Telugu superstar Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia in prominent roles.