Legendary basketball player, Kobe Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna, was killed in a helicopter crash in the wee hours of Monday, January 27. The news of his death shocked the world and many took to social media to share their grief with hashtags like Kobe, RIP Mamba, Black Mamba, Gianna and RIP Legend taking over Twitter. Various Bollywood celebs expressed their condolences on the death of the NBA legend.

While Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh shared how they couldn’t believe the news, Abhishek Bachchan‘s post read, “Noooooo! 💔 shocked about Kobe! He was one of the greatest and such an inspiration. Absolutely gutted. RIP. Strength to his family. #KobeBryant just can’t believe it” (sic). Madhuri Dixit‘s husband, Sriram Nene, wrote about the shocking news while Ali Fazal reminisced meeting the 41-year-old basketball player at the Oscars two years back. Fazal wrote, “Oh god no!! This is heartbreaking.. i remember the one time i met him briefly after he won his Oscar just 2 years ago. This beautiful towering young man . A legend . “DEAR BASKETBALL “ . Its always the good ones that leave us 😞” (sic). Akshay Kumar revealed how the retired player inspired the kids in the family to play basketball. Check out these posts:

View this post on Instagram 🏀 👑 #rip #kobe 💔 A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Jan 26, 2020 at 12:24pm PST

Noooooo! 💔 shocked about Kobe! He was one of the greatest and such an inspiration. Absolutely gutted. RIP. Strength to his family. #KobeBryant just can’t believe it. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) January 27, 2020

Speechless,the world has lost a Legendary Athlete,R.I.P The #BlackMamba of Basketball, Kobe Bryant & his daughter,Gianna.

What u have done for so many kids including my niece whom u inspired to play basketball every day of her childhood,may u both comfort each other in heaven🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/qwQ8CffQ5F — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 27, 2020

Life is unfair 🙏 #rip @kobebryant and Gianna. This world will always miss you 😭 pic.twitter.com/ZPxuibs9zQ — sonu sood (@SonuSood) January 27, 2020

Am devastated at the news of @kobebryant passing. Our condolences go to the family. He was a legend in basketball. Growing up, he was a beacon of good teamsmanship as he played with the LA Lakers. He will be missed. — Dr. Shriram Nene (@DoctorNene) January 27, 2020

Oh god no!! This is heartbreaking.. i remember the one time i met him briefly after he won his Oscar just 2 years ago. This beautiful towering young man . A legend . “DEAR BASKETBALL “ . Its always the good ones that leave us. 😞 pic.twitter.com/pGefj4zJNH — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) January 26, 2020

A moment of silence was observed at the Grammy Awards 2020 to give respect to the parting soul. A picture of Bryant flashed on the giant screen at the ceremony and host Alicia Keys paid tribute to the celebrated athlete.

Reportedly, Kobe and his daughter were out to attend a game for Sunday noon when their chopper got crashed in California. The details about the cause of the crash are yet to be revealed. RIP, Kobe Bryant and Gianna!