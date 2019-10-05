Actor Koena Mitra has emerged as one of the most sought after contestants in Bigg Boss 13 after the Friday’s episode. Apart from standing up for the right and speaking sense everytime in the house, she also talked about her personal life and revealed something that the world didn’t know before. Koena talked to a fellow contestant about her love life and how her possessive ex-boyfriend did things that could easily be passed as harassment.

Koena revealed that she was dating a man from Turkey who was very much in love with her but after spending sometime, she realised he had developed weird thoughts about her. The actor said the man once locked her up in her bathroom to stop her from going to work. Koena said she was shocked to know that he didn’t want her to continue her work and stooped down to the level of confining her to an enclosed space for a long time. The Saki-Saki girl went on to reveal that another incident that worked as an eye-opener was when the boyfriend gave a suspicious answer to her question.

Koena said the man used to insist she meet his parents in Turkey. She added that one day when she asked what would he do if they start living in Turkey, her ex said he would first snatch her passport and burn it so that she can’t return to India ever. Even though he meant it as a joke, Koena said she couldn’t fathom the reason behind such a weird joke and kept thinking why would anyone think on that level.

The actor, who’s doing great inside the show, further revealed that she felt so aghast after that relationship that she couldn’t garner the courage to date anyone else in the next three years.

Koena has entered the latest season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss with other celebrities. Some of them are Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, Siddharth Shukla, Siddhartha Dey, Daljiet Kaur, Abu Malik and Paras Chhabra among others.