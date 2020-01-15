If the very picture of a girl biker is not sexy enough, South sensation Shruti Haasan set our social media feeds on fire this weekday as she dropped her first look poster of Ravi Teja starrer, Krack, on Makar Sankranti. Not your ordinary desi girl, Shruti surely made fans jaws drop in awe with her drool-worthy look.

Donning a red silk saree with a golden and green border and glammed with heavy jewellery, the diva is seen riding a black Royal Enfield police bike. With her onscreen son before her and Ravi seated at the back in traditional clothes, the trio is seen heading out with milk cans, twinning in sunglasses. The poster was captioned, “Happy Sankranthi from the team of KRACK! Here is our new poster #Happy Sankranthi #Krack (sic).”

Helmed by Gopichand Malineni, Krack features Mass Maharaja, Ravi Teja, in the role of a cop while Shruti plays his onscreen wife. Taking to his social media handle earlier, Ravi had shared his first look. Holding a green-coloured glass bottle in hand, the south superstar kept one eye hidden behind it as he posed a grim expression for the camera. Coming across as a tough police officer, Ravi’s first look, in the poster dropped earlier, looked intriguing and intense.

View this post on Instagram HAPPY NEW YEAR!! #KRACK A post shared by RAVI TEJA (@raviteja_2628) on Dec 31, 2019 at 8:44pm PST

This is the third time Ravi and Gopichand are teaming up. The duo had earlier shelled out Don Seenu and 2013 release, Balupu. Also starring actors Samuthirakani and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in pivotal roles, krack is slated to hit the cinema screens in summer 2020.