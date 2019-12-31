Actor Tiger Shroff‘s sister Krishna Shroff has put out new pictures of herself on Instagram in which she is seen posing with boyfriend Eban Hyams. The photos show a bikini-clad Krishna basking in the sun with Eban by her side. It’s an appreciation post by Krishna in which she expresses how glad she is to have met her soul and best friend in 2019.

The caption on Krishna’s post reads, “Always making me laugh. 😆 Grateful to have met my best friend, twin soul, and love this year. ♥️✨ @ebanhyams” (sic)

It’s a set of seven pictures. While one shows the couple sharing a sweet kiss, another one shows them just quietly looking in each other’s eyes. Rest of the stunning photos speak volumes of the growing bond between Krishna and her footballer boyfriend Eban.

In another post that she made prior to this, Krishna posed for probably the hottest picture on her Instagram timeline. She could be seen lying on the floor near a swimming pool showing off her perfectly toned inked body. Check this out:

View this post on Instagram Nirvana state of mind. 💫 A post shared by Krishna Jackie Shroff (@kishushroff) on Dec 30, 2019 at 1:04am PST

For those who couldn’t move past admiring Krishna’s sensuousness in these photos, here’s an interesting detail about the posts. Apart from Krishna’s bond with her boyfriend, these posts also show her cute chemistry with her brother Tiger Shroff who commented on both the posts. In one, he teased Krishna by calling Eban a ‘poor guy’. He wrote, “Eban…poor guy” (sic).

Getting to pose with your loved ones and spending days with them is the best gift you can give yourself on New Year. Krishna and Eban make a hot pair!