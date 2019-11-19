Actor Kriti Kharbanda and actor Pulkit Samrat have been in news for their rumoured relationship. She has now confirmed that she is indeed dating the Fukrey star and wanted her parents to know about it first.

“No, they are not rumours. We are dating each other. In all honesty, I wanted my parents to know first that I’m dating someone and when you start seeing someone, it’s, I think, there’s a time for everything when you’re comfortable talking about it,” she said.

“Sometimes it can take five years; sometimes it can take five months. In our case, it was five months, but I’m in a very happy place and I have no qualms admitting that I am dating Pulkit Samrat,” she added in an interview with ETimes.

The confession comes just a few days before the release of their upcoming film Pagalpanti. They are paired opposite each other in the film. Kriti’s character is called Janhvi, while Pulkit’s character is called Chandu.

During a recent interview with IANS, Kriti had opened up about Pulkit, saying, “We even complete each other’s sentences while talking. I know what he is thinking. We have connected so much and had a lot of conversation. I think we have come to a point where we don’t need to say anything to each other.

We both know what the other one is thinking. He has changed drastically in the last one year and I am in awe. I am so impressed with the way he carries himself, the way he conducts himself and the respect he has for his co-actors and seniors. I know he is a good person and he is here to stay.”