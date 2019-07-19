In this age of social media, it takes just a tweet or a post on Instagram to spread rumours about a famous personality. Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon recently starred in Luka Chuppi which turned out to be a hit film. Post the release, rumours were rife that Kriti is upset with Kartik since the credit of the success of the film was solely given to Kartik. Recently, Kriti slammed the rumours and said that all is good between her and Kartik.

In an interview, Kriti said, “We had a fun banter because humein aisa laga tha ki humein justification dene ki zaroorat nahi hai. Rumours toh kahin se bhi uth se aa sakte hai, that’s why they are called rumours.”

“We also had a fun banter on WhatsApp where we were like, ‘Yeh kya hai? Yeh kahaan se aaya hai?’ We are perfectly cool with each other, yaar. It’s exactly how we were earlier. We still chat, on and off. Of course, we have gotten busy in our own lives, in separate films. Toh utna time nahi milta hai. But kabhi kabhi interactions, social media pe, Insta story pe comment ho jaata hai,” she added.

On the professional front, Kriti is gearing up for the release of her next film Arjun Patiala which also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma. Directed by Rohit Jugraj, the film is slated to release on July 26.

Kartik, on the other hand, has wrapped up the shooting of Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal in Shimla with co-star Sara Ali Khan. He is currently in Lucknow shooting for Pati Patni Aur Woh with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake of a 1978 film with the same title and is being directed by Mudassar Aziz. The film is slated to release on December 6.