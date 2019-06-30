Drawing the curtains on the huge budget film Panipat: The Great Betrayal, based on the third battle of Panipat, the Ashutosh Gowariker directorial starring Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Zeenat Aman has finally wrapped up the shoot. Announcing the same on her Instagram handle, Kriti wrote a detailed post of gratitude for co-star Arjun and director Ashutosh in the most hilarious manner possible and fans were in for a treat.

Her post read, “Wrapped up PANIPAT!! There is no other way of shutting him up!! Haha.. Thank you @arjunkapoor for being such a lovely and entertaining costar!! With no ice to break, i’m glad we went on this journey together and i found an amazing friend in you! And Ashu sir!! You’re the best!! Thank you so so much for giving me this opportunity and for adding so many flavors to Parvati’s character..Thank you for always hearing me out and finding her with me at every step! You create magic, and in the calmest manner ever! And I’m honored to be a part of this magic! @ashutoshgowariker @sunita.gowariker P.S. That’s literally us..always wondering!! @agppl” (sic).

The historical drama is about the war between Marathas and the invading forces of the king of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali. Zeenat plays the role of Sakina Begum in the film who seeks help from Arjun’s character Sadashiv Rao Bhau in the war. In an interview earlier, Kriti had shared her experience of shooting for the film and called it magical. She also said that she never thought she would be a part of such a “massive film”.

“We’ve shot in Jaipur. We’ve shot in ND studios in Karjat and are going to be shooting in Mumbai. It’s shaping up wonderfully and is truly a magical experience,” Kriti told IANS in an e-mail interview about the movie. “This film transports you to a different era. I never thought I would be a part of such a massive film,” she had added.

The battle took place on January 14, 1761, at Panipat and is considered to be one of the most eventful battles fought in the 18th century. The film’s tagline that reads ‘The Great Betrayal’ rightly sets the tone for the period drama which is slated to release on December 6, 2019.