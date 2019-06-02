She recently got roped in for Dinesh Vijan’s film which is about surrogacy. Pinkvilla earlier quoted a source as saying, “Kriti has been approached for a concept-driven film by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. She’s a usual favourite with the banner and now, they are repeating her yet again for anoher movie they are planning. It’s something completely different from what she has done in the past”.

Further talking about the film, the source said, “It’s a film that will revolve around surrogacy. When she was offered the movie, she loved the script and has given her verbal nod to the film already. It’s a challenging part, since it will completely revolve around her character, who’s the central protagonist”.

In Arjun Patiala Kriti, will be seen playing the role of a crime journalist. She earlier revealed about her film and said that it will be a “spoofy kind of a comedy.” Talking about her character, she said, “In this film, I am playing role of a crime journalist who is serious about her profession but in a comic environment. We have tried to give a bit of Punjabi flavour to the film.”.