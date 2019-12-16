Actor Kriti Sanon‘s younger sister Nupur Sanon celebrated her birthday on December 15. The pretty sister-duo was out on a vacation in Europe but they returned in time to celebrate Nupur’s birthday with friends and family members. Kriti took to Instagram during the late evening on Sunday and posted a beautiful message for her even more beautiful sister. The Panipat star expressed her love for Nupur in a long note in which she called her a guide, a buddy and complimented her for being a better judge of people.

Kriti’s note read, “Happiest birthday Nupsuuu!!! @nupursanon You i love you beyond words.. ❤️you’re my friend, my favorite entertainer, my buddy, my bro, my child and sometimes i-can-judge-people-better kinda mummy too! i’ll always be protective about u no matter how grown up u become!! I wish you all the happiness in the world.. #Filhall enjoy this journey💁🏻‍♀️.. may you get everything u’ve been praying for.. and more.. May this year be dreamlike and the best you’ve had till now!! Keep smiling my baby! 😘😘🤗❤️

Had to post this fanmade video.. its perfect!

thanks @kritixsanon for making this sweettestt video!” (sic)

Nupur is an aspiring actor and has already debuted in the glam world with a music video alongside Akshay Kumar. The song titled Filhall emerged as a hit track and became one of the most-watched music videos on YouTube soon after it was released last month.

Nupur is often see accompanying Kriti to various Bollywood events and private celebrity parties. Their Instagram timelines are filled with photos of both of them posing together. It is rumoured that Nupur has already bagged a film and she’s preparing hard for her cinema debut.

Meanwhile, Kriti was recently seen in the role of Parvati Bai in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat that featured Arjun Kapoor in the lead opposite her. The film received good reviews from the critics by the audience gave a mild response to the film at the Box Office. The actor is now gearing up to shoot her next titled Mimi with her favourite banner – Maddock Films.