Actor Kriti Sanon, who often oozes oomph on social media with her beautiful and hot pictures is all set to be the cover girl of a leading fashion magazine. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her picture from the magazine’s cover and looks absolutely hot donning a shimmery red bikini. She completed her look with bold eyeliner and kohl in the eyes. With statement neckpiece, finger rings and wet hair, she sets the temperature soaring in her latest picture and we are smitten by her look. Her picture has been captured in exotic Antalya in Turkey and it will make your jaws drop.

She captioned the post, “HELLO!! #CoverGirl June issue of @hellomagindia Feelin a lil red, a lil hot.. Photos: Keegan Crasto Hair & make-up: Bianca Hartkopf Creative director: Avantikka KilachandStyling: Sonam Poladia Outfit: Amit Aggarwal Jewellery: Isharya Location courtesy: Titanic Mardan Palace, Antalya, Turkey.”(sic)

Check out the picture here:



On the professional front, Kriti has many films in her kitty such as Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4 and Panipat. She recently got roped in for Dinesh Vijan’s film which is about surrogacy. Pinkvilla earlier quoted a source as saying, “Kriti has been approached for a concept-driven film by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. She’s a usual favourite with the banner and now, they are repeating her yet again for another movie they are planning. It’s something completely different from what she has done in the past”.

In Arjun Patiala Kriti, will be seen playing the role of a crime journalist. She earlier revealed about her film and said that it will be a “spoofy kind of a comedy.” Talking about her character, she said, “In this film, I am playing the role of a crime journalist who is serious about her profession but in a comic environment. We have tried to give a bit of Punjabi flavour to the film.”.