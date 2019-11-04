After revealing actor Sanjay Dutt‘s look from the upcoming film Panipat, Kriti Sanon took to social media to reveal her character poster from the Ashutosh Gowariker-directorial. Dressed up in a traditional Maharashtrian look, Kriti looks ethereal on the poster as Parvati Bai. The actor plays the role of the second wife to Arjun Kapoor‘s character Sadashiv Rao Bhau who married Parvati Bai after the death of his first wife Uma Bai.

Kriti is seen decked up in traditional jewellery wearing a Marathi nath and a chudamani (a kind of hair ornament) with grace on face and sparkle in eyes. Kriti took to Instagram to share the poster of her look and captioned the post as, “Parvati Bai – A True Queen Needs No Crown. Panipat Trailer Out Tomorrow. #PanipatLook” (sic)

Kriti’s character holds a lot of prominent in history. It is believed that Parvati Bai was a great confidant of Shahu I, the fifth Chhatrapati of the Maratha empire. Legends say that for her entire lifetime, she refused to be treated like a widow. She never believed that her husband Sadashiv Rao Bhau had died in the Third Battle of Panipat because neither his dead body was found nor he ever returned to the Maratha kingdom.

During the Third Battle of Panipat which was fought between the Marathas and the invading king of Afghanistan Ahmad Shah Abdali, Parvati Bai stood like a rock behind her husband. She escorted her husband to the battleground and then went on a pilgrimage to Mathura and Vrindavan along with other women from the Maratha empire.

In the film, Kriti is joined by veteran actors Padmini Kolhapure and Zeenat Aman who play the role of Gopika Bai and Sakeena Begum, respectively. Panipat also features other prominent names as part of its elaborated starcast – Mohnish Bahl, Nawab Shah, Mir Sarwar, Milind Gunaji, Mantra and Kunal Kapoor among others. The film is slated to hit the screens on December 6.