Actor Hina Khan is gearing up for the release of her first Hindi film titled Hacked. It’s a film directed by Vikram Bhatt and Hina plays the lead role along with Rohan Shah. From being the favourite TV bahu to walking the red carpet at Cannes International Film Festival, Hina has come a long way. However, seems like Twitter genius KRK doesn’t see anything prolific in Hina’s professional journey. In his latest tweet mocking Hina, KRK pulled up Bhatt for having the actor on board his next film. He tried to demean Hina’s struggle and her work by asking who’s going to watch this film. KRK’s tweet read, “I got shocked to know that someone has made a film with #HinaKhan! Who will watch it? I am 100% sure that it will be watched by alone Hina Khan only! #BB13 #BiggBoss13” (sic)

I got shocked to know that someone has made a film with #HinaKhan! Who will watch it? I am 100% sure that it will be watched by alone Hina Khan only! #BB13 #BiggBoss13 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 2, 2020

Hina, without mincing her words, gave it back to KRK on Twitter. Without tagging him on Twitter, wrote how no one has a right to undermine her struggles and the efforts she has put into creating her place in the industry. Hina’s tweet read,”#LetsLiftEachOther Instead of putting each other down for no reason.. I may not matter to u but I have worked my A** off to reach where I am today.. #AppreciationOrNoAppreciation #FromTelevisionToFilms #TelevisionHasItAll #WeDeserveAChanceToo” (sic)

#LetsLiftEachOther

Instead of putting each other down for no reason.. I may not matter to u but I have worked my A** off to reach where I am today.. #AppreciationOrNoAppreciation #FromTelevisionToFilms #TelevisionHasItAll #WeDeserveAChanceToo — SAM #NoWhereToHide (@eyehinakhan) February 2, 2020

Later, Hina’s colleague from the industry – Karanvir Bohra and her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal slammed KRK for his derogatory tweet and praised Hina for always maintaining her dignity and working hard to achieve this feat in career. KV wrote, “Krk Bhai,whatever ppl say about u, it’s a fact that millions follow you and wait for your tweets and reviews. We have no #Godfather but we all have dreams and a will 2 achieve. @eyehinakhan must be applauded the fact that she has come here by her own effort & god’s grace…” (sic)

Every project I’ve got so far, every appreciator, every fan I have today. I have earned it with my hardwork n talent. And that’s what got me the film and THAT’S WHAT MATTERS. Not PR brokers, so @KVBohra people are smart enough to see through such stunts and acknowledge good work. https://t.co/KQgq7NQMZ9 — SAM #NoWhereToHide (@eyehinakhan) February 2, 2020

Rocky’s tweet read, “Hahahah @eyehinakhan this disgust of a person was #Hacked of all decencies by God himself, even before he was born. So #God promoted #Hacked the film before he made the mistake of sending him down to this world. PS: Tu reality – reality khel le sold broker.” (sic)

Hahahah @eyehinakhan this disgust of a person was #Hacked of all decencies by God himself, even before he was born. So #God promoted #Hacked the film before he made the mistake of sending him down to this world.

PS: Tu reality – reality khel le sold broker. https://t.co/cxZ3ySu21E — ROCKY (@JJROCKXX) February 2, 2020

Hina is not the first person who has been targetted by KRK on social media. Karan Johar, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and many other bigwigs of the industry have had their share of fights with KRK.