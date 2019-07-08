Kubbra Sait, one of Bollywood’s most bold and fierce actor, who is not afraid of speaking her mind, recently took a jibe at Kabir Singh‘s director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for his controversial statement on a scene where Shahid Kapoor slaps Kiara Advani.

In an interview with Anupama Chopra, Vanga was asked about the criticism the film received to which Vanga responded and called it ‘pseudo-criticism’ and not healthy. Anupama further asked him what does he mean when he says ‘pseudo.’ To this, he said, “When you are deeply in love and deeply connected to a woman (and vice versa), if you don’t have the liberty of slapping each other, then I don’t see anything there”.

Sharing a video of filmmaker Goldie Behl slapping her with gloves and she slapping him back on Instagram, she captioned it, “‘If you can’t slap, touch your woman wherever you want, I don’t see emotion’.

SRV 🙌🏽 (I am being sarcastic! No sir it’s not the way one defines love. That’s a toxic real time relationship. It shouldn’t exist.)

Thank You @goldiebehl for ending the bender of a night with this jewel 💎 Hahahhaha!!”.

She further took to her Instagram stories to share a video of her mocking Vanga. In the video, Kubbra slaps herself and tells her viewers in a sarcastic way, “this is what I call self-love.”

Kubbra had earlier come out in support of her Sacred Ganes co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui after former Miss India Niharika Singh accused him of sexual misconduct. “A relationship gone sour, isn’t #MeToo someone needs to recognise the toxic difference before we go picking sides. I stand by #NawazuddinSiddiqui or #Nowaz as a man,” Kubbra tweeted.

Earlier, Kubra talked about her nude scene in Sacred Games and said that director Anurag Kashyap made her do the nude scene seven times on her first day on the sets. “He made me do the scene seven times- every time after the scene, he’d come to me and say I am making you do this so many times, sorry haan. Just one more time, ek aur baar, one more and I am going again, don’t hate me, I know you hate me, don’t hate me,” she told news agency IANS.