Leaving fans hooked with the first intriguing poster of his upcoming movie, Noblemen, actor Kunal Kapoor gave a detailed insight into the psychological drama. Looking intense in the first shred look, Kunal revealed that story revolves around “an issue that our movies haven’t really explored.”

In the shared poster, Kunal can be seen with his half face above water, in the backdrop of a blackboard sporting the phrase “bullying is bad” written in bold repeatedly, one under the other. The other half of the poster shows Kunal’s student, Shay, with his half face under water, a reflection of Kunal’s. The student has a bloody cut on one cheek. Kunal captioned the poster, “Poster of my next film which is out on the 28th of this month. It talks about an issue that our movies haven’t really explored, bullying and the mental, physical and emotional scars it leaves. In our movies, schools and colleges are usually perfect. But life isn’t. It’s the imperfect world that is real. This is about that imperfect world, and the challenges that kids face everyday in school, that can either make them stronger or destroy them. #vandanakataria @mutant_india @yoodleefilms @xtrathin @sonirazdan @iamalihaji #noblemen” (sic).

Also starring Soni Razdan and Ali Haji, Mohammad Ali Mir, Muskaan Jaferi and Shaan Grover, the movie features Kunal in the lead, essaying the role of a charismatic drama teacher who uses unique and unconventional ways with his students in a prestigious boarding school.

Talking to IANS, Siddharth Anand Kumar, Vice President – Films and Television Saregama India, and producer at Yoodlee Films said “We are committed to making films that are relevant to our social fabric, that engage audiences and yet entertain at the same time. With Vandana behind the camera and a stellar cast in front of it, ‘Noblemen’ has been an exciting journey and we hope audiences enjoy it as much.”

Helmed by Vandana Kataria, the movie is bankrolled by Yoodlee Films and will hit cinema screens on June 28. release.