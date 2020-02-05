Setting the Internet ablaze with their dashing looks this Wednesday, Malayalam hottie Dulquer Salmaan shared a picture with Kannada sensation, Yash and fans can’t keep calm. Drooling over the sultry frame, the fans of both the stars emptied their stash of love in the comments section but it was the duo’s chemistry as they gushed over each other that won our hearts.

Taking to his Instagram handle, DQ shared the picture after he bumped into Yash at a gym. Featuring them in the looks of their upcoming movies, the actors were spotted wearing athleisure wear as they sweat it out in the gym. Touched by Yash’s warmth, Dulquer wrote, “When Kurup met Rocky Bhai ! Such a fine gent. Was a real pleasure to meet you bro. Touched by your kindness and warm hospitality ! Looking forward to meeting you again on our next sched. And waiting for rockstar Rocky in KGF 2 ! #coincidence #randomencounters #best #gentlemanactor #greatconversations #actorspeak #ambitiousfilms (sic).”

What happened next set fans on a frenzy. Taking to his Instagram handle, Yash too was seen gushing over DQ. He shared, “Ran into this fine actor in my hometown today. An intelligent actor plus humility equals Dulquer! I’ve always admired his choice of films. One of the finest our generation has seen. I’m sure you’ll kill it as Kurup And the next time you are back in my hometown, a native cuisine spread will await you…it will be a feast! (sic).”

On the professional front, Yash is gearing up for gangster drama KGF: Chapter 2, starring him in the lead and Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist. The upcoming sequel is said to follow the power struggle between Rocky (Yash) and Adheera (Sanjay). Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the film will also feature Srinidhi Shetty in a lead role. The first installment of the film was also directed by Neel. The upcoming film will release in multiple languages.

As for Dulquer Salmaan, the actor is currently shooting for Srinath Rajendran-directorial, Kurup. Apart from this, DQ is gearing up for Varane Avashyamundu which also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, Shobana and Suresh Gopi.