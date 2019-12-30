Television actor Kushal Punjabi passed away last week leaving the industry shocked. His last rites were held on December 28 after his wife flew down from Shangai for her husband’s funeral. Now, his ex-girlfriend Meghna Naidu opened up about the tragic incident and how she is disturbed with the news. Speaking to SpotboyE, she said, “It is just tragic and shocking to hear that he committed suicide because he came across as a very happy and enthusiastic person, from what I saw on my friends’ social media updates. I feel for his son and family. I hope they stay strong in this tough time.”

When asked if she was in touch with him post their breakup, she said, “No I haven’t been in touch with Kushal for more than 10 years. I don’t remember when we met last. Frankly, it’s been ages that I met Kushal or his family so I don’t have much to say except that it is shocking to hear about the way he passed away. It saddens me that mental health issues can be so harming to one’s health.”

Kushal and Meghna were in a relationship long before he got married. They were quite serious about each other and was on a verge of tying the knot but it didn’t work out and they broke up in 2010.

Kushal hanged himself and passed away at the age of 37. As the reports, he was suffering from depression. Many industry personalities paid tribute to the Lakshay actor. There are several reports claiming that the actor was found hanging at his place in Pali Hill. It is also claimed that a suicide note was found from his residence.



The suicide note mentioned, “Nobody should be blamed for my death” apart from stating, “Divide 50 percent of my assets equally among my parents, sister and 50 percent should be given to my three-year-old son.”

For the uninitiated, Kushal Punjabi started his career as a model and dancer. He further ventured into acting with a television series called A Mouthful Of Sky. He has worked in various films and TV shows like Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Kkusum Kaal, Lakshya, Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute to Love, Aasman Se Aage, Teri Meri Love Stories among others.