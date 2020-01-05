Leaving the television industry in shock, Ishq Mein Marjawan actor Kushal Punjabi committed suicide on December 26. He was found hanging from the fan at around 11 pm on Thursday after which he was rushed to Bhabha Hospital where he was declared brought dead. He left behind a one and a half page suicide note which mentioned that nobody should be blamed for his death. Later, Kushal’s friend Chetan claimed that he was suffering from depression due to separation from his wife and receiving lesser work in the industry.

His wife Audrey Dolhen has now stated that she is confused about why her name is being dragged in Kushal’s suicide. Talking to PeepingMoon, she said that Kushal failed in their marriage and he was a careless father. She even mentioned that she used to take care of his expenses and even asked him to move to Shanghai with her and their son Kian.

She was quoted as saying, “Don’t know why I’m being blamed…Kushal failed in our relationship. Kushal wasn’t serious about his family. Kushal was a careless father… never bothered about his son’s future. I never stopped Kian (son) from talking to his father. I invited him to settle down in Shanghai but he was least interested. In fact, I was looking after his expenses.”

Kushal married Audrey Dolhen in November 2015 and the two were blessed with son Kian.

For the uninitiated, Kushal Punjabi started his career as a model and dancer. He further ventured into acting with a television series called A Mouthful Of Sky. He has worked in various films and TV shows such as Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Kkusum Kaal, Lakshya, Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute to Love, Aasman Se Aage, Teri Meri Love Stories among others.