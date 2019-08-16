On the occasion of Saif Ali Khan‘s 49th birthday, the actor’s fans were treated with his first look from the upcoming film ‘Laal Kaptaan‘. The film is produced by Eros Films and will release on Dussehra i.e. October 11. The first look teaser shows Saif Ali Khan as a demon, who plays a Naga Sadhu in the film, putting ash on his forehead. “Har Raam ka apna Raavan, har Raavan ka apna Dussehra, he says at the camera with an intense look in his eyes. The video is quite dark and interesting.

The teaser will surely give you chills and leave you wanting for more. Indian trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh shared the teaser. He wrote, “Saif Ali Khan..First glimpse of Laal Kaptaan. Directed by Navdeep Singh. Eros International and Colour Yellow Productions presentation 11 Oct 2019 release.”

In the Laal Kaptaan teaser, Saif Ali Khan dons kohl-rimmed eyes, a long tilak on the forehead, and a huge bun of dread-locked hair with ash smeared on his face. The film, directed by Navdeep Singh, is produced by Aanand L Rai and Eros International.

Watch the teaser here:

Earlier, the movie was scheduled to release on September 6.

Apart from this movie, Saif can be currently seen in the second season of Netflix’s ‘Sacred Games’. It also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pankaj Tripathi. He will also star in ‘Taanaji: The Unsung Hero’, which co-stars Ajay Devgn. He will also appear in ‘Dil Bechara’, which also stars Sushant Singh Rajput. The film is the Hindi adaptation of ‘The Fault In Our Stars’, which is based on John Green’s famous novel of the same name.

Meanwhile, Saif is currently in the UK shooting for his upcoming film ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’. The movie will mark Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia Furniturewalla’s Bollywood debut.