Saif Ali Khan starrer Laal Kaptaan’s second trailer is released and it gives us a glimpse into the characters of Sonakshi Sinha, Deepak Dobriyal and Zoya Hussain. In the trailer, Sonakshi Sinha gives Naga Sadhu (played by Saif Ali Khan) his target. The second chapter titled ‘The Chase’ also reveals about the scar given to him by his enemy that was triggered during his childhood. The makers have decided to release short videos in chapters as part of the trailer and the second chapter hit YouTube on Saturday.

Sonakshi will be making a special appearance and is seen in red veiled attire while Zoya is seen in an intense role who will join Saif on his vengeance journey.

Watch the trailer here:



Earlier, the makers of the film released the first trailer of the film. Featuring Saif in a never-seen-before avatar, Laal Kaptaan looks deadly and mysterious from the word go. The trailer shows Saif dressed up as a Naaga Sadhu with ash on his face, a big red tilak on forehead and hair in dreadlocks. The video features a voiceover given by actor Sonakshi Sinha. She first calls Laal Kaptaan ‘Bhole Ka Sipahi’ (a soldier of Lord Shiva) and then calls him a ghost. Meanwhile, Saif is seen looking into the camera with his rage-filled eyes and a demeanour hungry for blood.



Bankrolled by Eros International and Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions, the movie is slated to hit the cinema screens on October 18, 2019.

The film has been in the news ever since it was announced because it features Saif in the role of a Naaga Sadhu, something that no commercial mainstream actor has attempted to perform earlier. However, with Laal Kaptaan, things seem to be changing for the actor and for the better.