Yesteryear Bollywood actor Ranjeeta Kaur, who has been in films such as Laila-Majnu, Ankhiyon Ke Jharakhon Se, Surakshaa, Tarana, Humse Badhkar Kaun, Aadat Se Majboor and Baazi among others, is accused of assaulting her husband Raj Masand. Raj had approached the Koregaon Park police in Pune through senior citizen’s helpline and lodged a complaint against his actor-wife and son.

According to the reports, Ranjeeta Kaur and her son used to physically abuse Raj Masand and even threatened to kill him. After submitting multiple applications to the police, which stated about the repeated attacks on him by his wife and son, also their intimidation about murdering him, the department took a step and filed an occurrence report under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (punishment for intentionally insulting a person) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and Indian Penal Code.

According to PTI, in Masand’s complaint, he had said his son Sky and wife Ranjeeta physically abused him. There was some dispute in the family after Masand did not give money to his son, who has studied in the USA, to start his own business. During a heated argument, Sky allegedly thrashed Masand and asked him to leave home at the Atur Park Housing Society in the upscale Koregaon Park area.

Masand stayed in the Poona Club, of which he is a member, for three days. Acting on the Masand’s complaint, the police summoned his actor-wife and son, said Bahadurpure.

Ranjeeta Kaur was very closely associated with the Rajshri family having churned out so many hits like Taraana, Ankhiyon Ke Jharokhon Se etc. She starred with Raj Babbar, Raj Kiran, Deepak Parashar, Vinod Mehra, Amol Palekar and many other heroes, but her most famous pairing was with Mithun Chakraborty.