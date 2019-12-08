Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar has returned home after being hospitalised for around a month at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. The celebrated singer took to Twitter in the evening on Sunday, December 8, to reveal that she has been discharged from the hospital after being treated for a respiratory disorder. Lata didi, as she is lovingly called, also thanked her well-wishers who constantly kept praying for her better health and the doctors who left no stone unturned in making sure she is all fit and fine as soon as possible.

The singer made a long note on Twitter expressing her gratitude for all the love she received in the last few days. She also revealed that the doctors advised her to extend her stay at the hospital and that’s the reason she returned home after so many days. Her tweet read, “Namaskaar,

For the past 28 days, I was at Breach Candy hospital..

I was diagnosed with pneumonia. The doctors preferred that I extend my stay in hospital and go home when completely healthy.

Today, I am back home with the blessings of Mai and Baba I have my deepest gratitude to all my well wishers all over. Your prayers and good wishes have worked and I humbly bow down to each one of you.

My doctors at Breach Candy have been my guardian angels and I stand in eternal gratitude to each one of them. The nursing staff has been exceptional. Your endless love and blessings are precious. Thank you, again!” (sic)

In another tweet, Lata Mangeshkar mentioned the names of all the doctors who treated her and thanked each one individually in a sweet gesture. Her tweet read, “Namaskaar,

A special thank you, again to the team of doctors who treated me with utmost care and love.

Dr. Pratit Samdani, Dr. Ashwin Mehta, Dr. Zareer Udwadia, Dr Nishit Shah, Dr. Janardan Nimbolkar and Dr. Rajeev Sharma.” (sic)

The singer’s condition was reportedly critical when he was admitted to the hospital a few weeks back. A statement from her family members also requested the fans and the media to not speculate anything about her health. Lata didi was admitted to the ICU and stayed there for many days. The news of her coming back home all hale and healthy is sure relief for her fans.