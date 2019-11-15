Veteran Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar, who has been admitted to the ICU for a few days, is ‘doing better’. A statement from her team reveals that the celebrated singer is recovering well and the prayers are working. Mangeshkar, who’s 90-years-old, was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital after she complained of difficulty in breathing. Now, an official spokesperson of the Mangeshkar family revealed that they are happy to inform the singer’s fans about her recovering health.

The statement read, “We are as happy as you are to inform you that with all your prayers and best wishes, Lata didi is doing much better. Thank You for being there. God is great.” (sic).

Earlier, as the reports of the singer being put on a ventilator surfaced, the team issued a statement asking people to not believe in any rumour. News agency ANI released an official statement from the family that read, “Lata didi is stable and getting better. Request to please do not heed to needless rumours and react. Let us all collectively pray for her long life instead.” (sic)

Statement from #LataMangeshkar‘s team: Lata didi is stable and getting better. Request to please do not heed to needless rumours and react. Let us all collectively pray for her long life instead. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/L3Ca0lavUc — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2019

After she was admitted to the hospital on Monday, several reports suggested that she was discharged. However, later, it emerged that she was still admitted to the ICU in a ‘critical’ condition, however, was ‘stable’ than before. A PTI report mentioned that the senior singer was diagnosed with respiratory disease pneumonia and chest infection, and needed time to recover.

Lata Mangeshkar is not just a celebrated singer but is one of the most reverred personalities in the history of Indian cinema. She was awarded Bharat Ratna (India’s Highest Civilian Honour) in the year 2001. In her seven-decade-long career, Lata Didi, as she is lovingly called, sang more than 30,000 songs across languages. She is often regarded as the nightingale of India.