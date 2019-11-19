Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar is doing fine and is still hospitalised for viral chest congestion. The official spokesperson of the celebrated singer told news agency IANS that she’s doing ‘much better’. The legendary singer, who’s lovingly called Lata Didi, was rushed to Breach Candy Hospital after she complained of breathlessness last week. Soon after she got admitted, rumours started doing the rounds that she was put on a ventilator. However, the family members of the singer clarified that she was doing better and people should stop believing the rumours.

On Tuesday, however, the family spokesperson refused to divulge anymore details except that she was doing ‘much better’. The entire country has been praying for the singer’s speedy recovery with wishes and messages pouring in for her on social media. Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Madhur Bhandarkar, Hema Malini and Farhan Akhtar among others were the few first people who expressed their best wishes with Lata Mangeshkar and took to social media last week.

She is not only considered an iconic singer but is also one of the most respected names in the history of Indian cinema and culture. She has worked in over 36 languages in her career spanning over 70 years. She recorded her first playback number at the age of 13. Lata Didi is also a proud recipient of Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour. Born on September 28, 1929, she has also been honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award and France’s highest civilian award, Officer of the Legion of Honour among many other coveted ones.

We wish her a speedy recovery!