Bollywood playback legend Lata Mangeshkar is still in the hospital due to “viral chest congestion”, but is much better now, according to her family.

The iconic singer was rushed to the Breach Candy Hospital in the early hours of Monday due to viral chest congestion as a “precautionary measure”.

“Lata di is stable and much better. Thank you very much for your prayers. We are awaiting her to be at her best so she can be home soon. Thank you for being with us and respecting our privacy,” her family said on Wednesday.

On Monday, Lata Mangeshkar’s health scare caused a frenzy in the world of social media, where some reports claimed that her condition was critical and some said that she was discharged. Her family is keeping her fans and followers updated about her by releasing statements.

Her family on Tuesday said that she is fighting the illness like a “fighter”.

“Lata ji is stable. Her parameters are good. Honestly speaking, she has fought so well that she is coming out of this setback. Being a singer, her lung capacity has pulled her through. Truly a fighter. We will update everyone when Lataji gets discharged and comes home,” her family said on Tuesday.

The iconic singer, who turned 90 on September 28, became a recipient of India’s highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna in 2001. She has recorded songs in over 36 Indian languages.

Born on September 28, 1929, she has also been honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and France’s highest civilian award, Officer of the Legion of Honour, besides numerous other national and international awards.

In 1974, the Guinness Book of Records ranked her as the most recorded artiste in history. She had reportedly sung over 25,000 songs between 1948 and 1974.

She has given many musical gems like Pyar kiya to darna kya and Ajeeb dastaan hai yeh, but doesn’t consider herself to be special. “I never thought of myself as special even when those who have heard and appreciated my singing said I was. For me, the constant effort in life has been to better myself as a person and an artiste,” she had said in an interview in the past.