The team of Panipat released the trailer of the film recently. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the film is based on the Third Battle of Panipat which was fought between the Marathas and the invading forces of Afghan king Ahmad Shah Abdali. Arjun Kapoor plays the role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau while Kriti Sanon plays his wife Parvati Bai. Sanjay Dutt has transformed into the character of Ahmad Shah Abdali in Panipat. Apart from these three lead stars, the film boasts off a stellar supporting cast that includes the name of Padmini Kolhapure, Zeenat Aman, Mohnish Behl, Mantra, Miling Gunaji and Kunal Kapoor among others.

The team recently revealed the character poster of Padmini’s character who plays the role of Gopika Bai in the film. The veteran actor looked impressive wearing a traditional Maharashtrian outfit with royal jewellery and carrying spark in her eyes. Not just her fans celebrated her comeback on screen in Hindi cinema but several other prominent celebrities, too, welcomed Padmini. On top of the list was India’s nightingale Lata Mangeshkar.

The veteran singer took to Twitter to praise Padmini’s look in the film and blessed her for her performance. She shared her character poster on social media and wrote a special note to send her good wishes for the film. The beautiful message posted by the singer read, “Namaskar. Meri bhaanji Padmini Kolhapure ek bahut acchi kalakar hai aur ab woh Panipat is film mein Gopika bai ka kirdaar nibha rahi hai. Main Padmini ko aashirwad deti hun aur Ashutosh aur unki team ko shubhkaamanayein deti hun.” (sic)

Namaskar. Meri bhaanji Padmini Kolhapure ek bahut acchi kalakar hai aur ab woh Panipat is film mein Gopika bai ka kirdaar nibha rahi hai. Main Padmini ko aashirwad deti hun aur Ashutosh aur unki team ko shubhkaamanayein deti hun. pic.twitter.com/bTZJMUjdYq — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) November 10, 2019

Earlier, the character poster of veteran actor Zeenat Aman was also revealed by the makers. The Laawaris star is essaying the role of Sakeena Begum in the film and her character was introduced as the one who helps Marathas despite being from the rival side.

Meanwhile, the makers are expecting the film to generate a thunderous opening at the Box Office on December 6. Panipat is facing a Box Office clash with Pati Patni Aur Woh remake which features Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in the lead.