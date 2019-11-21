Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital last week, is doing ‘much better’ now. The singer’s niece Rachana Shah told news agency PTI that she is responding better to the treatment and is feeling better than before. However, she refused to give away more details about the health of the celebrated Indian singer.

“Lata ji is doing much better now. Beyond this, we can’t comment. Please respect our privacy,” Mangeshkar’s niece Rachana Shah told PTI. One of the most iconic figures in the history of Indian cinema, Lata didi, as she is popularly called, was admitted to ICU after she complained of breathlessness last week. She was then diagnosed with severe chest congestion and lung infection.

It was also rumoured that the singer was put on a ventilator. However, the family spokesperson of the singer later released a statement asking all to steer clear away from the speculations and respect the privacy of the family.

Even the hospital sources have refused to comment on the status of the veteran singer’s health as of now. In her over a seven-decade long career, Mangeshkar has sung more than 30,000 songs across languages. She is considered one of the most loved and celebrated playback singers in Indian cinema. She received the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, in 2001. We wish her a speedy recovery!