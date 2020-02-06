Actor Kirk Douglas passed away at the age of 103. In a Facebook post made by his son and popular Hollywood actor Michael Douglas, it was revealed that the legendary actor died after contributing more than 50 years of his life to the world of motion pictures. The son of Jewish Russian immigrants, Douglas rose through the ranks to become one of the most celebrated stars in the history of world cinema. The news of his death was announced by the family on Wednesday.

While announcing the news on social media, Michael Douglas wrote, “It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in setting a standard for all of us to aspire to.” Michael also talked about the ‘legacy’ in films his father has left which is something to be ‘endured’ by generations to come. The actor also wrote that his father was a renowned philanthropist who wanted to ‘bring peace to the planet.’

Douglas wife, Anne Buydens is 100-year-old and he is survived by three sons. The couple also had a fourth child named Eric who passed away in 2004 due to drug overdose in his 40s.

In his career spanning over six-decades, Douglas worked in around 90 movies and was nominated three times at the Oscars. However, he only won an Academy Award in 1995 – an honorary lifetime achievement statuette “for 50 years as a creative and moral force in the motion picture community.”

May his soul rest in peace!